 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Allie

  • 0

Allie is one chill cat ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She is about 1- to 2-years-old and loves her bed and sleeping.
Allie

Allie, a 1- to 2-year-old kitty, looks at visitors from inside the cat room at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. Allie loves her bed and would be a good lap pet.

Allie is one laid back kitty still waiting for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Allie is a former Paws and Claws alum who had been adopted before. Her previous owner moved out of state and could not take her with them, so she was surrendered back to the animal shelter.

She is about 1- to 2-years-old, spayed and up to date on vaccinations. She is not currently microchipped but, if she is adopted by someone who resides inside Columbus city limits, she will be. Those living outside of city limits can also get her microchipped for $25.

Allie is lazy but a "happy-go-lucky" type of girl. She loves her bed and loves sleeping. She would be a good lap kitty. She is pretty calm but is not good around other cats or dogs. She would do best in a home where she's the only pet.

To watch a video on Allie, visit columbustelegram.com

Contact Paws and Claws to find out more about Allie.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sitting down with Santa Claus

Sitting down with Santa Claus

Editor's note: The Columbus Telegram sat down with Santa Claus on Thursday and asked him some of our burning Christmas questions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News