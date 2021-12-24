WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Allie

Allie is one laid back kitty still waiting for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Allie is a former Paws and Claws alum who had been adopted before. Her previous owner moved out of state and could not take her with them, so she was surrendered back to the animal shelter.

She is about 1- to 2-years-old, spayed and up to date on vaccinations. She is not currently microchipped but, if she is adopted by someone who resides inside Columbus city limits, she will be. Those living outside of city limits can also get her microchipped for $25.

Allie is lazy but a "happy-go-lucky" type of girl. She loves her bed and loves sleeping. She would be a good lap kitty. She is pretty calm but is not good around other cats or dogs. She would do best in a home where she's the only pet.

To watch a video on Allie, visit columbustelegram.com

Contact Paws and Claws to find out more about Allie.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.