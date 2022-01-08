WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Avril

Avril is a 1- to 2-year-old female calico kitty still waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is a very sweet girl. She's shy at first but, once she gets to know you, she'll open right up and warm to you.

Avril would do best in a home where she's by herself or with another cat. Paws and Claws staff is unsure how she would do around dogs.

She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines and will be microchipped if she's adopted within Columbus' city limits. Her adoption fee is $50.

To watch a video on Avril, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information on Avril, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683.

