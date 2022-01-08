 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Avril

  • 0

Avril, a 1- to 2-year-old, female calico is ready for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Pet - Avril

Avril is a shy, sweet kitty ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She is a 1- to 2-year-old spayed, female calico.

Avril is a 1- to 2-year-old female calico kitty still waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is a very sweet girl. She's shy at first but, once she gets to know you, she'll open right up and warm to you.

Avril would do best in a home where she's by herself or with another cat. Paws and Claws staff is unsure how she would do around dogs.

She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines and will be microchipped if she's adopted within Columbus' city limits. Her adoption fee is $50.

To watch a video on Avril, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information on Avril, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lakeview grads to release album

Lakeview grads to release album

A pair of Lakeview High School graduates said their upcoming album, “Happy Trails,” is in a way a credit to their high school band teacher Wil…

Road Rally on tap in March

Road Rally on tap in March

Snow is just starting to melt from the most recent snowfall but the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is planning a spring full…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Leaders of Tomorrow Noah Koch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News