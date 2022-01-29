WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Biff

Biff is one handsome fella available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is 1-year-old lab mix. He’s very high energy – he loves to run and play. However, he does need quite a bit of work on his manners. He is pretty good in his kennel. He’s had a few messes but it’s not very often. Due to his high energy level, Biff would do best in a home with a large, fenced-in yard or a place where he can run and play. Paws and Claws staff aren’t sure how he is around other dogs or cats.

He is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $200.

Anyone interested in adopting him is encouraged to call Paws and Claws to set up an appointment to meet him. During meet and greets, people are asked to bring in their other animals as well as anyone else who will be around the pet often, such as children and spouses. The other animals should be contained when brought to the shelter – dogs should be on leashes and cats should be in carriers.

To watch a video on Biff, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information on Biff, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. Adoption applicants can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org.

