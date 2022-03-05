 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Blondie

Blondie

Blondie, a husky mix puppy, is available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Blondie is a 5- to 6-month-old husky mix still waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

She is a spayed female who is current on all of her vaccinations and microchipped. She is very high energy and needs proper training. She is very go-go-go all of the time and would need a home that has an area in which she can run and play. Due to her high energy levels, she would most likely not do best in a home with young children. She gets along well with other dogs. Paws and Claws staff aren't sure how she is around cats, though she doesn't seem to mind being around the shelter cats.

Blondie's adoption fee is $200. A meet and greet would be required. Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org.

To watch a video on Blondie, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information on Blondie, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

