WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Blondie

She is a spayed female who is current on all of her vaccinations and microchipped. She is very high energy and needs proper training. She is very go-go-go all of the time and would need a home that has an area in which she can run and play. Due to her high energy levels, she would most likely not do best in a home with young children. She gets along well with other dogs. Paws and Claws staff aren't sure how she is around cats, though she doesn't seem to mind being around the shelter cats.