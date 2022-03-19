WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Bronx

Bronx is a 9-month to 1-year-old handsome husky ready for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
He is a very pretty chocolate/white color and has the bluest eyes you will ever see. He is a pretty good boy, he will let you put on his collar and leash. He will get very active -- that's usually for a husky -- when he's first let outside but he calms down. He will need an area in which to run and play to burn off his energy. Volunteers took him on a walk the other dog and he did very well; he pulled a bit at first but he is well-mannered. He is not very big, about 26 pounds, and he most likely will not get any bigger. He's not very vocal. He's good with kids and people.
He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and has been tested for heartworms. His adoption fee is $200.
To watch a video on Bronx, visit columbustelegram.com.
For more information on Bronx, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
