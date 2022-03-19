WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Bronx

He is a very pretty chocolate/white color and has the bluest eyes you will ever see. He is a pretty good boy, he will let you put on his collar and leash. He will get very active -- that's usually for a husky -- when he's first let outside but he calms down. He will need an area in which to run and play to burn off his energy. Volunteers took him on a walk the other dog and he did very well; he pulled a bit at first but he is well-mannered. He is not very big, about 26 pounds, and he most likely will not get any bigger. He's not very vocal. He's good with kids and people.