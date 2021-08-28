WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Callie

Callie is a 9-month-old female dog available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Callie -- who is brindle with white on her nose, chest, paws and tail -- is a mixed breed who looks like she is part greyhound. She has been spayed and is very sweet and active; she would be good for a younger family. Callie is an owner surrender. The previous family originated from Lincoln and surrendered Callie when a relative was unable to keep her in Lincoln.
Callie's adoption fee is $200.
To watch a video of Callie, visit columbustelegram.com.
Those interested in adopting Callie can contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683 and are welcome fill out an application online at pawsandclawsne.org.
Contact the Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Hannah Schrodt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.