WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Callie
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Callie

Callie is a 9-month-old female dog available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She looks like a greyhound mix and is very sweet and active; she would be good for a younger family. Contact Paws and Claws for more information.
Callie, a 9-month-old female dog, is ready for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Callie is a 9-month-old female dog available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Callie -- who is brindle with white on her nose, chest, paws and tail -- is a mixed breed who looks like she is part greyhound. She has been spayed and is very sweet and active; she would be good for a younger family. Callie is an owner surrender. The previous family originated from Lincoln and surrendered Callie when a relative was unable to keep her in Lincoln.

Callie's adoption fee is $200.

To watch a video of Callie, visit columbustelegram.com.

Those interested in adopting Callie can contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683 and are welcome fill out an application online at pawsandclawsne.org.

Contact the Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

