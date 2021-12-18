WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Captain and Isa

There are two good pups still waiting on their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Captain, a male dog who is about a year and 10 months old, is believed to be an American fox hound mixed with lab. He is known to be great around kids; he previously came from a home that had children. He is good with other dogs and loves being outside and going on walks. He is a favorite of Paws and Claws dog walkers. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is $200.

Isa is a female Chihuahua who is about 2- to 3-years-old. She would do best in a home without children. She is very skittish at first, so more than one visit is required before adoption would be considered. Once she gets to know you, she is the sweetest girl and is very goofy. She loves her belly rubs. She can also be placed in a foster home so she can get used to people other than Paws and Claws staff. She is up to date on all vaccines, spayed and microchipped.

To watch a video on Captain and Isa, visit columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683 to find out more on Captain and Isa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.