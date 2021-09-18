WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Carousel

 Skip to main content
Carousel is a very good, well-mannered boy waiting on his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He is a 2-year-old dog who is neutered and will be fully vaccinated on Monday. He is energic and loves being outside. For more information on Carousel, contact Paws and Claws.
Pet - Carousel

Carousel is a neutered, 2-year-old male dog waiting for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He is fully vaccinated and will receive his rabies shot on Monday.

Carousel is a very good, well-mannered boy waiting for his forever home at Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He’s estimated to be around 2-years-old. He is neutered and fully vaccinated and is receiving his rabies shot on Monday. Carousel’s adoption fee is $200.

Carousel has been at Paws and Claws for two weeks. His previous owner attempted to surrender him but shelter staff said Carousel was technically owned by the person’s son and so was unable to take him in. Carousel was later found in the country.

He has a lot of energy and just loves being outside. He is very sweet and curious about others and his surroundings. Carousel does not jump, unless someone gets on the ground with him; then he tries to get onto that person’s lap. Carousel loves to be loved.

Pet - Carousel

Carousel, an approximate 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus, relaxes in the shade after running and playing. He is energetic, well mannered and curious. 

He would best as the only dog in the home and is not recommended for a home with cats. It’s recommended that his adopters would have a fenced-in area in which he could run around and play.

For more information on Carousel, contact Paws and Claws.

For more information on Carousel, contact Paws and Claws.

