WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Carousel

Carousel is a very good, well-mannered boy waiting for his forever home at Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He’s estimated to be around 2-years-old. He is neutered and fully vaccinated and is receiving his rabies shot on Monday. Carousel’s adoption fee is $200.

Carousel has been at Paws and Claws for two weeks. His previous owner attempted to surrender him but shelter staff said Carousel was technically owned by the person’s son and so was unable to take him in. Carousel was later found in the country.

He has a lot of energy and just loves being outside. He is very sweet and curious about others and his surroundings. Carousel does not jump, unless someone gets on the ground with him; then he tries to get onto that person’s lap. Carousel loves to be loved.

He would best as the only dog in the home and is not recommended for a home with cats. It’s recommended that his adopters would have a fenced-in area in which he could run around and play.

Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video of Carousel.

For more information on Carousel, contact Paws and Claws.

