 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Dizzy

  • 0
Dizzy

Dizzy is a sweet, loving brindle boxer mix ready for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations and microchipped. She does need special food due to skin allergies.

Dizzy is a very sweet brindle boxer mix ready for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Dizzy is a 3-4 year old spayed female who is current on all of her vaccinations and is microchipped. She is quite the beautiful girl and has been at the shelter for a few weeks now. She has skin allergies that, when flared, can cause ear infections and other issues. Those who adopt her will get a list of what she can and cannot eat. She does get fed special food that has pork, flaxseed and peas. She will be prone to ear infections and outbreaks on her skin if she’s given food that is not approved. Paws and Claws staff is trying to get her to gain some weight because she is on the thin side, but she is a good eater. She plays OK with other dogs, but she would be best in a home by herself. She would do best in a home where someone can just love her and she can love them back.

To watch a video of Dizzy, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plant sale ending Monday

Plant sale ending Monday

Those wanting to get a start on their gardening while supporting a good cause still have until Monday to take advantage of the Christ Lutheran…

Scotus to hold 41st Scotus Gala

Scotus to hold 41st Scotus Gala

April 9, Scotus Central Catholic will hold its 41st Annual Scotus Gala and Fundraiser. The gala, a dinner auction, will be catered by Husker H…

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News