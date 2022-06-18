WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Dizzy

Dizzy is a 3-4 year old spayed female who is current on all of her vaccinations and is microchipped. This beautiful girl has been at the shelter for several months now and still needs to be adopted. She has skin allergies that, when flared, can cause ear infections and other issues. Those who adopt her will get a list of what she can and cannot eat. She does get fed special food that has pork, flaxseed and peas. She will be prone to ear infections and outbreaks on her skin if she’s given food that is not approved. Paws and Claws staff is trying to get her to gain some weight because she is on the thin side, but she is a good eater. She plays OK with other dogs, but she would be best in a home by herself. She would do best in a home where someone can just love her and she can love them back.