WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Dug and Mark

Two handsome Labs are still waiting on their forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Mark is a 2- to 3-year-old male who is neutered, up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped. He has a good temperament and loves to be outside to run and play. He has a few manners, including coming when called, sitting on command, staying and playing fetch. He does jump on people once in a while and will still need some training. He is good on walks and does like to chew on toys. Mark, who is 67 pounds, has quite a bit of energy and would need a home where he would have plenty of room to run. He would be a good farm dog.

Dug is 3- to 4-years-old and comes from Norfolk. He is neutered, current on vaccinations and will be microchipped. Like Mark, he comes when called, plays fetch, sits on command and knows shake. Dug is 56 pounds and also has high energy. He does pull a bit at first while walking but is good after he calms down. He may bark at strangers and does like to chew on toys. He would be good for a home with a fenced-in yard or a farm.

The adoption fee for Dug and Mark is $200 each. It is not known how they are around other dogs.

To watch a video on the dogs, visit columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683 for more information on Dug or Mark.

