WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Dug and Mark

Dug and Mark are two handsome Labs ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. They are both males and up to date on their vaccinations; they love to run and play. Mark is 2-3 years old while Dug is 3-4.
Mark

Mark plays with a ball in the Paws and Claws Adoption Center's play yard Thursday afternoon. He is 2- to 3-year-old Lab who has a good temperament and knows some commands such as fetch, sit and stay. 

Two handsome Labs are still waiting on their forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Mark is a 2- to 3-year-old male who is neutered, up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped. He has a good temperament and loves to be outside to run and play. He has a few manners, including coming when called, sitting on command, staying and playing fetch. He does jump on people once in a while and will still need some training. He is good on walks and does like to chew on toys. Mark, who is 67 pounds, has quite a bit of energy and would need a home where he would have plenty of room to run. He would be a good farm dog.

Dug

Dug is a 3- to 4-year-old neutered Lab ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He knows some manners and loves to run and play outside. 

Dug is 3- to 4-years-old and comes from Norfolk. He is neutered, current on vaccinations and will be microchipped. Like Mark, he comes when called, plays fetch, sits on command and knows shake. Dug is 56 pounds and also has high energy. He does pull a bit at first while walking but is good after he calms down. He may bark at strangers and does like to chew on toys. He would be good for a home with a fenced-in yard or a farm.

The adoption fee for Dug and Mark is $200 each. It is not known how they are around other dogs.

To watch a video on the dogs, visit columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683 for more information on Dug or Mark.

