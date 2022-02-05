WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Lucy

Lucy came from Richland as a surrender when her owner moved out of state. She is a sweet little girl who has been at the shelter since mid-January. She is 10-years-old, spayed and up to date on her vaccinations and she is microchipped. She is a little chubby and would need to be placed on a diet. She had an eye issue when she came into Paws and Claws, she received antibiotics and her condition is all better now. Lucy loves people and doesn’t seem to mind cats. Staff believe she would be fine around other dogs. She likes light walks and being a little couch potato. She would be good in a home with or without a fence, and she is house broken.