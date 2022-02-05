WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Lucy

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucy is an older Lab mix who is very sweet and likes people. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. She likes light walks and being a couch potato. Lucy is available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Lucy, a 10-year-old female Lab mix, is a very sweet girl who likes light walks and being a couch potato. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations and microchipped. She is ready for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

Lucy is a sweet, older gal that still has a lot of love to give to others. She is a Lab mix who is available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Lucy came from Richland as a surrender when her owner moved out of state. She is a sweet little girl who has been at the shelter since mid-January. She is 10-years-old, spayed and up to date on her vaccinations and she is microchipped. She is a little chubby and would need to be placed on a diet. She had an eye issue when she came into Paws and Claws, she received antibiotics and her condition is all better now. Lucy loves people and doesn’t seem to mind cats. Staff believe she would be fine around other dogs. She likes light walks and being a little couch potato. She would be good in a home with or without a fence, and she is house broken.

Lucy’s adoption fee is $75.

To watch a video on Lucy, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information on Lucy, visit 402-562-5683. Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

