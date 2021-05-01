WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- May 1

Let’s meet Buddy! He is an eight-year-old German Shepard/Husky mix. He is a very good boy. He will come when he is called, stays on command, plays fetch, sits up and begs, sits when told and lies down when told. Buddy may act shy at first, but after that he is loving life. Yes, Buddy is a senior citizen, but very young at heart. Where some dogs don’t get along with other animals or people, Buddy gets along with everything and everyone. He MUST have fenced yard for obvious reasons. Oh, yes, Buddy loves to have his belly rubbed and getting groomed. That is really a treat for him! He enjoys light walks and then to the couch he goes for a little nap. That is the story of Buddy, the sweetest boy ever!