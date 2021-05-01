 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- May 1
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- May 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center's Pet of the Week for May 1, 2021, is Buddy. Buddy is an 8-year-old German Shepard/Husky who likes to cuddle, go on light walks and nap. For more information, contact Paws and Claws in Columbus.
Buddy

Let’s meet Buddy! He is an eight-year-old German Shepard/Husky mix. He is a very good boy. He will come when he is called, stays on command, plays fetch, sits up and begs, sits when told and lies down when told. Buddy may act shy at first, but after that he is loving life. Yes, Buddy is a senior citizen, but very young at heart. Where some dogs don’t get along with other animals or people, Buddy gets along with everything and everyone. He MUST have fenced yard for obvious reasons. Oh, yes, Buddy loves to have his belly rubbed and getting groomed. That is really a treat for him! He enjoys light walks and then to the couch he goes for a little nap. That is the story of Buddy, the sweetest boy ever!

Check out a video of Buddy at columbustelegram.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Habitat for Humanity of Columbus helps veteran's home

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News