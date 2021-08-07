WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Puppies

 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week

A litter of nine puppies were born at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus, and they will be old enough to go to their forever homes next week. Three of the nine have already been approved for adoption.

 Hannah Schrodt

At the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus, six 8-week-old mixed-breed puppies will be ready to go to their forever homes starting next week.
Pet -- Puppies

Puppies born at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus will be ready for adoption next week. They will cost $150 plus a $50 spay/neuter deposit, which the adoptee gets back once the pup gets fixed. For more information, contact Paws and Claws.

Six puppies born at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus will be ready for their forever homes next week!

Lucy, a mixed breed, came to the animal shelter when she was just two weeks away from giving birth. Nine healthy, rambunctious puppies were born; three already have approved adoption applications.

The puppies are currently 8-weeks-old and have received aged appropriate care, including their first deworming. Each puppy’s adoption fee is $150 plus a $50 deposit for spay/neuter. The adoptee will get that $50 deposit back once the puppy is spayed/neutered.

Pet -- puppies

Two of six puppies available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus explore the play yard at the shelter. The 8-week-old puppies will be available for adoption next week.

Anyone interested a puppy should fill out an adoption application, which is available online.

To watch a video of the puppies, visit columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws for more information.

