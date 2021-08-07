WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Puppies

Six puppies born at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus will be ready for their forever homes next week!
Lucy, a mixed breed, came to the animal shelter when she was just two weeks away from giving birth. Nine healthy, rambunctious puppies were born; three already have approved adoption applications.
The puppies are currently 8-weeks-old and have received aged appropriate care, including their first deworming. Each puppy’s adoption fee is $150 plus a $50 deposit for spay/neuter. The adoptee will get that $50 deposit back once the puppy is spayed/neutered.
Anyone interested a puppy should fill out an adoption application, which is available online.
To watch a video of the puppies, visit columbustelegram.com.
Contact Paws and Claws for more information.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Hannah Schrodt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.