WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Puppies

Six puppies born at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus will be ready for their forever homes next week!

Lucy, a mixed breed, came to the animal shelter when she was just two weeks away from giving birth. Nine healthy, rambunctious puppies were born; three already have approved adoption applications.

The puppies are currently 8-weeks-old and have received aged appropriate care, including their first deworming. Each puppy’s adoption fee is $150 plus a $50 deposit for spay/neuter. The adoptee will get that $50 deposit back once the puppy is spayed/neutered.

Anyone interested a puppy should fill out an adoption application, which is available online.

To watch a video of the puppies, visit columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.