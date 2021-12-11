 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Reggie

  • 0

Reggie -- a male Australian Kelpie mix -- is still waiting on his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Reggie

Reggie, a 2- to 3-year-old Australian Kelpie mix, talks a walk in the play yard of the Paws and Claws Adoption Center on Thursday afternoon. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and microchipped. He loves to be petted and run.

Reggie is a male Australian Kelpie mix available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is 2- to 3-years-old, neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped.

Reggie is an all-around lovable guy who is good with everyone he meets – whether dog, cat or child. He loves to be petted and loves running. He would require a big space to run and would do best in a home with a high fence. He is shy at first but Paws and Claws staff say he has been a great dog to have around at the shelter. He does very well indoors and is potty trained. He is very energetic when he first goes outside but he calms down pretty well. He is good on walks, very trainable and knows the following commands: come, stay, fetch, sit and shake. He likes to chew on toys.

To watch a video on Reggie, visit columbustelegram.com.

To find out more about Reggie, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683.

