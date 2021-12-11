WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Reggie

Reggie is an all-around lovable guy who is good with everyone he meets – whether dog, cat or child. He loves to be petted and loves running. He would require a big space to run and would do best in a home with a high fence. He is shy at first but Paws and Claws staff say he has been a great dog to have around at the shelter. He does very well indoors and is potty trained. He is very energetic when he first goes outside but he calms down pretty well. He is good on walks, very trainable and knows the following commands: come, stay, fetch, sit and shake. He likes to chew on toys.