WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Strawberry

Strawberry is a senior kitty ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is a domestic short-haired, calico cat. She has been at the shelter for about one month.

Strawberry was found as a stray. She had lived outside of Columbus city limits with an elderly couple who have since passed away. She would be a good addition for people who are senior citizens and/or retired.

She is soft spoken and very mellow. She likes being petted and is OK with being held for short periods of time.

Strawberry is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $15. If her adopter lives inside City of Columbus limits, she will be microchipped. If the adopter is outside of city limits, she can be microchipped for $25.

To watch a video on Strawberry, visit columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws to find out more information on Strawberry.

