WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week -- Vera and Alana

Alana and Vera are two female cats who would be perfect companions for someone in need of a support animal. They are available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Alana is 6- to 7-months-old and is a grey medium-haired kitty. She is very sweet and lovable and loves to talk. Vera is a 1- to 2-year-old grey and white short-haired cat who is really laid back.

They are both spayed, vaccinated and dewormed. They are very calm and relaxed, not at all bite-y as kittens tend to be. Both cats would be good for an elderly person, an older person who has lost a spouse or someone struggling with physical and/or mental disabilities.

Paws and Claws recommends that someone wanting to adopt one these cats as a support animal have another person set up to take care of the cat just in case they must be away from their animal for a length of time, such as being checked into a facility for physical or mental troubles.

Vera and Alana would be microchipped if their new adopter lives inside City of Columbus limits. If the new adopter lives outside of Columbus, the cat would not be automatically microchipped but Paws and Claws can microchip cats for $25 each.

Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video on Vera and Alana.

For more information on Alana and/or Vera, contact Paws and Claws.

