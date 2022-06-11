WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Asher

Asher is the most friendliest little guy you will ever meet. He's a 8-year-old male Chihuahua waiting on his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Asher came in as a stray about two or three weeks ago. When being examined by veterinary staff last week before being neutered, a heart murmur was discovered. They examined his lungs before the procedure, and say his lungs are clear and healthy. He does not need medication for his condition, but he will require to be on a harness when being taken out for walks because having a collar on will make him cough quite a bit.

Paws and Claws staff are unsure how he is around children and cats. He appears to do well around other dogs. Potential adopters who have children and/or other pets should bring them for a meet and greet to make sure everyone gets along.

Asher has had all of his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $75.

To watch a video of Asher, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

