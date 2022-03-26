WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Bratty Lin

Bratty Lin is one sweetheart of a cat waiting on his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is a male domestic-medium haired kitty. He is 2- to 3-years-old. Bratty Lin was found by a Paws and Claws staff member near her home. He had been wandering around and following other cats. When he was brought into the shelter, his eyes were in bad shape and his fur was very matted. He was taken to a veterinarian and discovered to have an eye condition, for which he had surgery. He does not have good sight out of his right eye; he can see depth and most likely shadows. The cornea was detached in his left eye, so that eye was removed. Once he knows his surroundings and where he’s at, he gets along very, very well.

Bratty Lin is the most loveable kitty. He always meets and greets any new cat that comes into the adoption room. He is curious about everything and loves being in the shelter’s enclosed outdoor cat patio. Shelter staff would prefer that he would not be an outside cat due to his poor eyesight. He gets along with other cats and loves to be loved.

He is current on vaccinations and neutered. His adoption fee is $110. If you live in the City of Columbus limits, he will be microchipped.

To watch a video on Bratty Lin, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information on Bratty Lin, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

