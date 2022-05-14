WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Candi

Do you want a dog that’s “tough but sweet”?
If so, then how about some candy – Candi is a female boxer mix waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
She is a spayed and has black and white coloring. She has plenty of energy and loves playing ball. She’s a young girl – about 1-2 years old – who was found by someone in Schuyler. Candi is very sweet and has manners; she listens to commands like off, down and sit. She would do very well with a family because she gets along with everybody. There are no issues with her around other dogs but Paws and Claws staff aren’t sure how she would be around cats.
To watch a video on Candi, visit columbustelegram.com.
She is current on all her vaccinations and would be microchipped. Her adoption fee is $200.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.