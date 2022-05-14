WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Candi

She is a spayed and has black and white coloring. She has plenty of energy and loves playing ball. She’s a young girl – about 1-2 years old – who was found by someone in Schuyler. Candi is very sweet and has manners; she listens to commands like off, down and sit. She would do very well with a family because she gets along with everybody. There are no issues with her around other dogs but Paws and Claws staff aren’t sure how she would be around cats.