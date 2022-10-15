WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Casper

Casper is just about the friendliest guy you will ever meet. He’s in need of his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Casper is about 2-3 years old. He is a gray and white domestic medium-haired kitty. He is super fluffy and absolutely loves to be held and petted. He also likes to play and socialize. He does well with other animals and loves being around those who love him.

He is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $15 or you can bring in some donations. The shelter is in need or Purina only food (it works best for the cats’ digestion – ca be dry or wet food, adult or kitten), cat litter, laundry soap and bleach.

To watch a video on Casper, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.