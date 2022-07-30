 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Cat sale

Cat

Some cats snuggle up for an afternoon nap in the lobby of the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. The shelter is overflowing with cats and is having a cat sale in which people with approved applications who bring in four supplies Paws and Claws needs can have the adoption fee waived for a kitten or cat.

Those wanting a furry, four-legged friend need not look no further than the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. There are cats of all ages, shapes and colors needing their forever homes.

The majority of the cats at the shelter are already spayed or neutered and have received age appropriate vaccinations. If adopted within Columbus city limits, the cat will be microchipped.

Because of the overwhelming number of cats they have, the shelter is continuing to have its cat sale. People who bring in four supplies the Paws and Claws needs – clumping cat litter, kitten and adult hard food and wet kitten food – can have their adoption fee for a cat or kitten waived.

Potential adopters still need to fill out an application and be approved. The shelter does check references. If a kitten is not yet old enough to be spayed or neutered, a deposit will be required. Once the animal gets fixed, the deposit can be returned or donated back to the shelter.

Paws and Claws also has a farm cat program, which is two cats for $10. There are some feral barn cats as well that are no cost. Those cats will be spayed/neutered next week and will be ready to go home after that.

To watch a video on the cat spale, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

