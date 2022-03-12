WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Charm

Charm came to Paws and Claws on Feb. 17 as a stray in Columbus. He was beat up when he came in. He's looking much better but he still has an "owie" on his nose and his eyes weep a bit. He is a very silly little guy. He likes to bob his head and he has a fun personality. He likes to play with toys and he's very sociable. He will crawl up on you and lets you hug him. Life is good for him and he likes to be happy! He doesn't use his claws, he just kind of taps you now and again. He gets along with other cats.