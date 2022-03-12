WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Charm

Charm is a 1- to 2-year-old sweet boy waiting for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
Charm came to Paws and Claws on Feb. 17 as a stray in Columbus. He was beat up when he came in. He's looking much better but he still has an "owie" on his nose and his eyes weep a bit. He is a very silly little guy. He likes to bob his head and he has a fun personality. He likes to play with toys and he's very sociable. He will crawl up on you and lets you hug him. Life is good for him and he likes to be happy! He doesn't use his claws, he just kind of taps you now and again. He gets along with other cats.
He is neutered and has had all of his shots. If he's adopted within City of Columbus limits, he will be microchipped.
Charm's adoption fee is $50 until March 17. After March 17, the shelter's cat fees go back to regular prices, which is $110 for kitties that are spayed or neutered.
To watch a video on Charm, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org. Paws and Claws can be contacted at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
