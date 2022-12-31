 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Chato

Chato

Chato, available for adoption at Paws and Claws, needs his FUR-ever home. 

 Hannah Schrodt

Chato is a happy little guy who loves everybody. He’s ready for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Chato is a 5-month-old Chihuahua mix. He loves loving on you and giving kisses. His tail is always wagging! Not too much seems to bother him – he gets along with cats, dogs and kids. Paws and Claws staff do not think he’ll get much bigger than what he is now.

He is neutered, has been flea and tick treated, is up to date on his vaccinations and will be microchipped.

His adoption fee is $200. If other pets are in the home, a meet and greet is required.

To watch a video on Chato, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

