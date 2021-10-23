WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Chica

Chica is an approximate 8-year-old female dog still waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is a very sweet girl who came to Paws and Claws in July from another animal shelter. She loves to snuggle and is very good on her leash. Chica is calm and doesn't bark much. She adores being around children.

Chica is believed to have some hearing loss. She would be best as the only pet in the home because she doesn't get along with cats and likes to be the dominate dog in the house. But, she still behaves well in public around other animals.

Chica is about 45 to 50 pounds and is a good size. She would be a good companion animal. Her adoption fee is reduced to $75, and she is fully vaccinated and spayed.

To watch a video on Chica, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information on Chica, contact Paws and Claws.

