WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Chica
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Chica

Chica is a 9-year-old lab mix waiting for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She loves everyone she meets, including children. She was previously used for breeding and lived in unfortunate circumstances; as such, she missed out on a lot and wants to be the only dog in the home. Contact Paws and Claws to find out more about Chica.
Pet - Chica

Chica is a 9-year-old Lab mix ready for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She loves being around people, especially children, and just wants to snuggle.

Chica is a lab mix waiting for her new forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She is 9-years-old, but don't let her age fool you! She loves to cuddle and be with people. She is house trained but will get so excited sometimes that she will tinkle. Chica adores children. She isn't much into toys herself; she just wants to snuggle with you. She would do best as the only dog in the home as she has already missed out on so much in her life. She's not a fan of lawnmowers, so don't be surprised to see her barking at them.

Chica comes from an unfortunate background; she had been used for breeding and spent most of her life inside a small area.

"Sometimes they forgot about me and I would not get any food or water," Chica says. "After everything I've been through, I have so much love to give to humans.

I can't wait to find a family ready to love an old girl like me. I promise to love you back!"

Chica

Chica, a 9-year-old Lab mix, was previously used for breeding but has so much love left to give to humans. She is available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

To watch a video of Chica, visit columbustelegram.com.

Those interested in finding out more about Chica should contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683.

