WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Chica

Chica is a lab mix waiting for her new forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She is 9-years-old, but don't let her age fool you! She loves to cuddle and be with people. She is house trained but will get so excited sometimes that she will tinkle. Chica adores children. She isn't much into toys herself; she just wants to snuggle with you. She would do best as the only dog in the home as she has already missed out on so much in her life. She's not a fan of lawnmowers, so don't be surprised to see her barking at them.