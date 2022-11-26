 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Chloe

  • 0
Chloe

Chloe needs her FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

Chloe is a 1-year-old Chihuahua available for adoption at Paws and Claws.

Chloe is a happy little girl needing her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is a 1-year-old, 7-pound Chihuahua who likes to go, go, go – she loves running around and being outside. She thinks she’s a big dog and has a great personality and will make you laugh. She gets along with other dogs and most cats.

Her adoption fee is $200. She is spayed, up to date on all her vaccinations, microchipped, dewormed and has received her flea treatment.

To watch a video on Chloe, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

