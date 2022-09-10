WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Chuy

He is about 49 pounds and is a great sized dog. He is pretty mellow, though he tends to be skittish at first. He just likes to run around and check things out. He does jump a bit at first. He can jump a six-foot fence so he is recommended to be on a leash or in an enclosed area that has a high fence. Chuy is very well behaved and well mannered. He gets along with other dogs; he loves another dog named Diego at the shelter, they can play together all day long. Paws and Claws staff hasn't tested him with cats but with his current disposition, they don't foresee any issues. He would be a good family dog for about anyone.