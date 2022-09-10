WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Chuy

Chuy is a 1-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix waiting on his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
He is about 49 pounds and is a great sized dog. He is pretty mellow, though he tends to be skittish at first. He just likes to run around and check things out. He does jump a bit at first. He can jump a six-foot fence so he is recommended to be on a leash or in an enclosed area that has a high fence. Chuy is very well behaved and well mannered. He gets along with other dogs; he loves another dog named Diego at the shelter, they can play together all day long. Paws and Claws staff hasn't tested him with cats but with his current disposition, they don't foresee any issues. He would be a good family dog for about anyone.
Chuy's adoption fee is $200. He is neutered, current on all vaccinations, dewormed and he will be microchipped. A meet and greet is required if there are other pets in the home.
Paws and Claws does not do same day adoptions, so those who live out of town should fill out an application online before scheduling a time to come down and meet him.
To watch a video on Chuy, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.