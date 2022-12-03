 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Claus

Claus

Claus, 10-month-old neutered male kitten, poses for the camera.

Claus is an adorable 10-week-old kitten ready to be adopted at Paws and Claws in Columbus.

Claus is an adorable little guy needing his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

He is a 10-week-old kitten and very pretty – his face is brown tabby, his body is gray and his chest and feet are white! He is bashful at first but, once he gets to know you, he warms right up! He gets along with other cats and kittens. He would also get along with dogs and children.

He’s a neutered male and up to date on his age appropriate vaccines. He’s been ear mite treated, dewormed and tested for FELV and FIV – he was negative.

To watch a video on Claus, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

