Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Coco

Coco

Coco is a very sweet girl in need of someone who will train and socialize her to help her with her trust issues.

Coco is a very sweet, playful girl needing just the right home for her trust issues.

Coco has a big, sweet heart and is in need of a very special home.

Coco has been at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus for two years. She just loves playing and running! Coco has some trust issues, she is very picky when selecting her humans. There are a select few at the shelter that she likes spending time with. She likes attention but from those she trusts.

Paws and Claws is in desperate need of someone who wants to take her in and get her trained and socialized. Coco doesn't seem to mind being at the shelter but they are wanting her to get into a different environment to help her thrive.

They are asking people to share Coco's story, especially with dog trainers or anyone who knows how to train dogs.

Coco has previously done well with older children. At this time, she is not recommended to be around cats or other dogs.

To watch a video on Coco, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

