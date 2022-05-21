WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Dover

Dover is one chill kitty still waiting on his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is a neutered black/brown domestic short-haired cat. His age is estimated at least 4 years old. Dover prefers to be by himself, so he would not do well in a home with other cats. Paws and Claws staff aren’t sure how he would be around dogs.

If adopted within City of Columbus limits, Dover will be microchipped. He has had his distemper and rabies vaccinations and has been dewormed. He’s also been given flea and tick control medication.

His adoption fee is $110.

To watch a video on Dover, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0