Pet of the Week

He is 3-4 years old and is a German shepherd mix, possibly with some husky. He weighs about 60 pounds. He has plenty of energy and loves to go on walks. He does pull at first but he calms down and does very well on walks. He was around cats in kennels recently and did well around them – he did not pay them any mind. He is very curious and likes to look around. He would need a fenced yard. He gets along with other dogs and loves playing. He does know some basic comments – come and sit.