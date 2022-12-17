 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Dwight

Dwight

Dwight is 3-4 years old and is a German shepherd mix. 

Dwight is ready for adoption at Paws and Claws in Columbus.

Dwight is a beautiful fella needing his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

He is 3-4 years old and is a German shepherd mix, possibly with some husky. He weighs about 60 pounds. He has plenty of energy and loves to go on walks. He does pull at first but he calms down and does very well on walks. He was around cats in kennels recently and did well around them – he did not pay them any mind. He is very curious and likes to look around. He would need a fenced yard. He gets along with other dogs and loves playing. He does know some basic comments – come and sit.

Dwight is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all his vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $200. 

If children and/or other pets are in the home, a meet and greet is required prior to adoption. 

To watch a video on Josie, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

