WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Ella

She is 5-years-old and came to the animal shelter after the death of her previous owner. She was very shy and timid when she first came in, not wanting to interact with anybody else. She has really come out of her shell since then. There aren't many cats in the cat adoption room, so Ella is free to roam as she pleases which she is very happy about. She is spayed, current on all her vaccinations and came front declawed. She's good around other cats and with kids. She loves being petted, sitting in your lap and being comfortable in bed. She is on the big side, so she does need to lose some weight.