Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Elly

Elly

Elly is in need of her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center. 

Elly is waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is a 2-3 year old domestic short-haired brown tabby. She came to Paws and Claws as a stray. She is very curious and likes to be out and about. She is very friendly and sociable and likes being petted.

She is spayed and current on her vaccinations (distemper and rabies). She has been feline leukemia tested. Because Paws and Claws is unable to administer the feline leukemia vaccine, Elly will need to be taken to the vet for that shot. If Elly’s adopter lives within City of Columbus limits, she will be microchipped.

At this time, cat adoption fees are still being waived if an adopter with an approved application brings in at least three supplies the shelter needs. Paws and Claws is especially in need of kitty litter due to the abundance of cats its getting in. Cat food is also needed; they find Purina brand cat or kitten food (wet or dry) works best to limit digestive issues.

To watch a video on Elly, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

DBA may see changes

DBA may see changes

Business owners in downtown Columbus may see changes to the Downtown Business Association (DBA).

Outstanding in her field

Outstanding in her field

Growing up on a farm in rural Nebraska, Humphrey native Kaydie Brandl knows a thing or two about the impact of agriculture in Nebraska.

Progress is underway

Progress is underway

It has been a busy and exciting year for the city of Columbus as well as the Columbus Public Library. If you drive downtown, you can't miss th…

