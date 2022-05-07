WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Georgie

If you are looking for a relaxed, sweet partner, look no further than Georgie the cat, who is currently looking for a furever home at Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Georgie is a (soon-to-be) neutered domestic short-haired orange tabby. The shelter believes he is around 2-3 years old.

The shelter staff describes Georgie as having a mellow disposition. Although his neighbors are "talkative," he is said to not be very vocal.

When Georgie first came into Paws and Claws, he was very quiet. Over the last few days, shelter staff said he has come around and is more active. He enjoys just "chillin'," they added.

Georgie will be available for adoption this upcoming week. He is set to be neutered on Monday, and can go home soon after that.

He has also been feline leukemia tested, which is negative. He is up-to-date on his rabies and distemper shots. Georgie has also received flea and tick prevention as well as ear mite treatment. Staff added that he has been de-wormed.

To watch a video on Georgie, visit columbustelegram.com.

His adoption fee is $110. Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org. If you live within the City of Columbus limits, Georgie will be microchipped.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

