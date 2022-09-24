 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Hugo

  • 0

Huge, a 3- to 4-month-old sweet domestic short-haired male kitty, is this week's Pet of the Week.
Hugo

Hugo, a 3- to 4-month-old neutered male, peaks out from under a chair. His adoption fee is $35.

Hugo is a very sweet little kitty needing his fur-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Hugo is 3- to 4-months-old. He’s a male, domestic short-haired orange and white little boy. He loves purring and has the softest fur – perfect for cuddling. He’s been around other cats and does well around them.

His adoption fee is $35. He is neutered and current on all his vaccinations.

Those interested in adopting him can fill out an application online or stop by the shelter during business hours.

To watch a video on Hugo, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicagohenge’ sunrise delights spectators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News