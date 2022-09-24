WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Hugo

Hugo is a very sweet little kitty needing his fur-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Hugo is 3- to 4-months-old. He’s a male, domestic short-haired orange and white little boy. He loves purring and has the softest fur – perfect for cuddling. He’s been around other cats and does well around them.

His adoption fee is $35. He is neutered and current on all his vaccinations.

Those interested in adopting him can fill out an application online or stop by the shelter during business hours.

To watch a video on Hugo, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.