WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Ivory

Ivory is an active, playful Siberian husky ready for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Ivory is about 2- to 3-years-old and 45 pounds. She loves to be outside running around and playing. She is a great girl with lots of energy, she would do best in a home with a large backyard. She tends to be a jumper when she first gets outside but once she settles down, she does listen. Paws and Claws recommends that she not be adopted in a home with another dog or with cats. They are not sure how she would do with children but it's recommend she would be adopted into a home with older children, at least 10-years-old, because of how she likes to jump. It would be great if an adopter wants to teach her not to jump.
Ivory is spayed, current on all her vaccinations and is microchipped.
Her adoption fee is $200.
To watch a video on Ivory, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.