WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Ivory

Ivory is about 2- to 3-years-old and 45 pounds. She loves to be outside running around and playing. She is a great girl with lots of energy, she would do best in a home with a large backyard. She tends to be a jumper when she first gets outside but once she settles down, she does listen. Paws and Claws recommends that she not be adopted in a home with another dog or with cats. They are not sure how she would do with children but it's recommend she would be adopted into a home with older children, at least 10-years-old, because of how she likes to jump. It would be great if an adopter wants to teach her not to jump.