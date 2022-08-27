 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Jedda

Jedda

Jedda is a very good boy needing his forever home.

Jedda is a well-mannered, very good boy in need of a forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Jedda was found as a stray in the Platte County area. He is estimated to be 4-5 years old. When he first came in, he was very timid and shy, but he's really warmed up. He has a lot of energy and listens pretty well. He will follow 'down,' 'off,' and 'sit.' The person who brought him in liked him but could not dedicate the time or attention to a second dog. Jedda does very well with other dogs. He has not been tested with cats or kids. With his disposition, Paws and Claws staff said, he will most likely be OK with kids and/or cats.

He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and has been microchipped.

A meet and greet is recommended if there are other pets and/or children in the home. 

To watch a video on Jedda, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

