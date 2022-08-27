WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Jedda

Jedda was found as a stray in the Platte County area. He is estimated to be 4-5 years old. When he first came in, he was very timid and shy, but he's really warmed up. He has a lot of energy and listens pretty well. He will follow 'down,' 'off,' and 'sit.' The person who brought him in liked him but could not dedicate the time or attention to a second dog. Jedda does very well with other dogs. He has not been tested with cats or kids. With his disposition, Paws and Claws staff said, he will most likely be OK with kids and/or cats.