Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Josie

Josie

Josie is a sweet little girl at Paws and Claws.

Josie is a sweet American bulldog mix ready for adoption at Paws and Claws in Columbus.

Josie is a precious little lady needing her FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is 11-months-old and is an American bulldog mix. She is just the sweetest little thing. She is a little timid at first but she’s very, very friendly and will make a great companion for anybody. She is perfectly fine around cats – she barely notices them at all. She gets along with other dogs. If kids are in the home, a meet and greet with Josie and the kids would be recommended. But Paws and Claws staff do not believe there would be any issues with her around children. She has been at the shelter since Nov. 23 and staff has not heard her bark at all.

Josie is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $200.

To watch a video on Josie, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

