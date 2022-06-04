 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Kendrick

Kendrick

Kendrick is a good boy needing his forever home. He's available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Kendrick is a very nice boy ready for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

This hound mix is about 3-years-old. Kendrick is an active dog and loves being outside and rolling around the grass. He is still learning some manners but he’s a good boy. Kendrick hasn’t been tested with other dogs or cats yet, so those interested in adopting him will need to do a meet and greet with the other pets in the home to make sure everyone gets along OK. He does have some issues with his ears that will probably be chronic for him. Usually these types of conditions are treated with ear medicine that lasts about two weeks.

His adoption fee is $200. He is neutered, has had all his vaccinations and been heart wormed tested and microchipped.

To watch a video on Kendrick, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

