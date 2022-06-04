WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Kendrick

This hound mix is about 3-years-old. Kendrick is an active dog and loves being outside and rolling around the grass. He is still learning some manners but he’s a good boy. Kendrick hasn’t been tested with other dogs or cats yet, so those interested in adopting him will need to do a meet and greet with the other pets in the home to make sure everyone gets along OK. He does have some issues with his ears that will probably be chronic for him. Usually these types of conditions are treated with ear medicine that lasts about two weeks.