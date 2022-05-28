 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Kittens

Kittens tortie

This kitten is one of several that will soon be available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. Her adoption fee is $85.
Kitten gray

There are a variety of kittens from the same litter that will be available for their forever homes, such as the gray one pictured.

An adorable group of kittens will soon be ready for their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

The kittens are medium-haired and currently 7-weeks-old, so they should be ready for adoption in another week. There are a couple of black kitties, a gray one and a tortie one. They very lively, cute and are fun to watch. They are playful and cuddly. They eat soft food, drink water and can use the litterbox.

They will have age appropriate vaccinations and dewormed, tested for feline leukemia and treated for ear mites.

To watch a video on the kittens, visit columbustelegram.com.

Their adoption fee is $85 each -- $35 for the adoption and a $50 deposit when the cat is spayed or neutered. Once the cat is fixed, the adopter can receive their refund or donate the money to Paws and Claws.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

