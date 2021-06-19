WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Kittens

There are several little bundles of joy who are about eight-weeks-old who can be adopted immediately. For those needing a few weeks to prepare for a kitten, there is a litter of young kittens who came in with their momma. These kittens just started opening their eyes last week and will need to stay with their momma for another three to four weeks as they are still being nursed. There is also a younger kitten who came in on his or her own; they were accepted by the previously mentioned momma cat and is being nursed along with the other kittens.