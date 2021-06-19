 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Kittens
The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus has a number of kittens available for adoption.
Pet - Kittens 1

These kittens, currently being nursed by their mom, will be ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus in about three to four weeks.

Anyone who has been looking or thinking about bringing a sweet, furry kitten into their home can look no further than the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Pet - Kittens 2

These little bundles of joy are about eight-weeks-old and can be adopted at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. The animal shelter has plenty of kittens needing homes.

There are several little bundles of joy who are about eight-weeks-old who can be adopted immediately. For those needing a few weeks to prepare for a kitten, there is a litter of young kittens who came in with their momma. These kittens just started opening their eyes last week and will need to stay with their momma for another three to four weeks as they are still being nursed. There is also a younger kitten who came in on his or her own; they were accepted by the previously mentioned momma cat and is being nursed along with the other kittens.

Pet - Kittens 3

These kittens, along with many other young cats of different genders and colors, are ready for their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. Anyone interested in looking at available kittens is asked to set up an appointment at Paws and Claws.

Paws and Claws staff said there is a sale going on for kittens at $15 each. It is preferred that anyone intested in adopting a kitten(s) set up an appointment with Paws and Claws to look at available kittens.

