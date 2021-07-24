 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Kittens
0 Comments

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Kittens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus has 71 kittens waiting for their forever homes. They vary in colors, genders and ages. Contact Paws and Claws for more information.
Pet of the Week

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus is overrun with kittens as there's 71 available for adoption. Kittens range in color, gender and age. Contact Paws and Claws for more information.

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St. in Columbus, is filled with 71 kittens that are ready to be adopted. The kittens vary in color, gender and age.

Animal shelters commonly struggle with receiving an overabundance of kittens as pet owners are less likely to spay/neuter and/or microchip cats. Even cats only meant to be indoor pets can eventually get outside and wonder far from their home.

The animal shelters offers microchipping for cats for $25 each.

Paws and Claws has also been seeing an issue with apartment renters not communicating with their respectively landlords about getting a cat. Landlords often find out about a cat being brought into their property without prior permission, leaving the cat being released outside and/or winding up at the animal shelter.

Pet of the Week

Kittens of all colors and genders are available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

The animal shelter strongly recommends that people who find stray pregnant cats or momma cats who may have kittens leave them alone and don’t feed them. Those who do feed the stray felines could be considered the cats’ owners, and the kittens will grow bigger and need more attention, which can be overwhelming for them.

To watch a video of the kittens, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information, contact the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Kittens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News