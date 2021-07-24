WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Kittens

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St. in Columbus, is filled with 71 kittens that are ready to be adopted. The kittens vary in color, gender and age.

Animal shelters commonly struggle with receiving an overabundance of kittens as pet owners are less likely to spay/neuter and/or microchip cats. Even cats only meant to be indoor pets can eventually get outside and wonder far from their home.

The animal shelters offers microchipping for cats for $25 each.

Paws and Claws has also been seeing an issue with apartment renters not communicating with their respectively landlords about getting a cat. Landlords often find out about a cat being brought into their property without prior permission, leaving the cat being released outside and/or winding up at the animal shelter.

The animal shelter strongly recommends that people who find stray pregnant cats or momma cats who may have kittens leave them alone and don’t feed them. Those who do feed the stray felines could be considered the cats’ owners, and the kittens will grow bigger and need more attention, which can be overwhelming for them.

To watch a video of the kittens, visit columbustelegram.com.

For more information, contact the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

