WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Knight

Knight is tall, dark and handsome and ready for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
He is an adult male and is a black, domestic short-haired cat. He is playful and loves getting petted. He’s currently in a foster home because Paws and Claws staff noticed he drags his back right leg. He uses his litterbox and moves around great, but they wanted him out of a kennel so he could be move active. He does not need any special accommodations or medication; just your love! He gets along with other cats, the more the merrier!
He is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.
To watch a video on Knight, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.