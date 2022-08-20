 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Knight

  • 0
Knight

Knight is a sweet, loving boy needing adopted at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Knight is tall, dark and handsome and ready for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is an adult male and is a black, domestic short-haired cat. He is playful and loves getting petted. He’s currently in a foster home because Paws and Claws staff noticed he drags his back right leg. He uses his litterbox and moves around great, but they wanted him out of a kennel so he could be move active. He does not need any special accommodations or medication; just your love! He gets along with other cats, the more the merrier!

He is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.

To watch a video on Knight, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

