WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Knight

He is an adult male and is a black, domestic short-haired cat. He is playful and loves getting petted. He’s currently in a foster home because Paws and Claws staff noticed he drags his back right leg. He uses his litterbox and moves around great, but they wanted him out of a kennel so he could be move active. He does not need any special accommodations or medication; just your love! He gets along with other cats, the more the merrier!