Pet of the Week

Knight is a very sweet fella who loves to be petted and loves to be loved. He is ready for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Knight is 2 to 3 years old and is a black domestic short-haired kitty. He recently returned to the shelter from foster care. He was in foster care because his back legs tend to go out from under him, but he gets right back up. He is still very active and uses the litter box. He would rather be on mats or rugs as opposed to slippery surfaces. However, he is a normal little guy and can jump and play with toys – he loves playing with toys!

With his nice disposition, he would get along with anybody. The family he was previously with had a dog, so he would most likely get along with dogs.

His adoption fee is $15. If you live within Columbus city limits, he will be microchipped. He is current on all his vaccinations and has been treated for ear mites, dewormed and received flea treatment.

To watch a video on Knight, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.