WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Layla
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Layla

Layla, a 2-year-old Dalmatian bull terrier mix, is available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Hi there! My name is Layla and I'm a female Dalmatian bull terrier, if you can believe it! I have the body of a Dalmatian and the face of a bull terrier. I came to the Paws and Claws Adoption Center as a surrender, and I'm used to being around other dogs. I'm 2-years-old. I'm a sweet girl and am laid back. My friends at Paws and Claws say I'm strong and like to pull a bit on the leash but otherwise I'm good about staying at your side. My friends took me to an event where I was good around children! They say I'd probably be fine around cats.

Next week, I will be spayed, up to date on my vaccinations and microchipped. I will be ready to go to my next home on July 10. If you're interested in adopting me, contact Paws and Claws!

To watch a video of Layla, visit columbustelegram.com.

