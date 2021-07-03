WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Layla

Hi there! My name is Layla and I'm a female Dalmatian bull terrier, if you can believe it! I have the body of a Dalmatian and the face of a bull terrier. I came to the Paws and Claws Adoption Center as a surrender, and I'm used to being around other dogs. I'm 2-years-old. I'm a sweet girl and am laid back. My friends at Paws and Claws say I'm strong and like to pull a bit on the leash but otherwise I'm good about staying at your side. My friends took me to an event where I was good around children! They say I'd probably be fine around cats.