WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Lexi

Lexi is a very active, energy female Shephard mix waiting for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. This 5-month-old pup does have some manners, such as coming when called, and likes to play fetch and run. She does like to jump, though, so she does need a bit more training. Lexi can be shy at first and may bark at strangers, but once she gets to know you she’s good to go. Because she’s very active, she would be good for a home that already has a mid-to-older dog needing motivation to get up and move. It’s strongly recommended that Lexi’s new home have a fenced-in yard. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.