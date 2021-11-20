 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Lilly

Lilly, a 1-year-old lab mix, is waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
Lilly, a 1-year-old lab mix, enjoys running around the Paws and Claws Adoption Center's play yard Thursday afternoon. Lilly's adoption fee is $200, and she is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all of her vaccinations.

Lilly is a 1-year-old lab mix ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She was found at a trailer court in Columbus and had been very skinny. She was treated for some cuts but is doing much better now.

Lilly seems to get along with other dogs but Paws and Claws staff isn’t sure how she does around cats or children yet. She is very sweet and is shy at first. But once she gets to know you, she warms right up.

Lilly is a 1-year-old lab mix still waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She was found at a trailer court and had been very skinny when brought in.

Her adoption fee is $200. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all of her vaccinations.

To watch a video on Lilly, visit columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws to find out more information on Lilly.

