WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Lilly

Lilly is a 1-year-old lab mix ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She was found at a trailer court in Columbus and had been very skinny. She was treated for some cuts but is doing much better now.

Lilly seems to get along with other dogs but Paws and Claws staff isn’t sure how she does around cats or children yet. She is very sweet and is shy at first. But once she gets to know you, she warms right up.

Her adoption fee is $200. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all of her vaccinations.

To watch a video on Lilly, visit columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws to find out more information on Lilly.

