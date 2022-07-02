WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Lima and Chickpea

Lima and Chickpea are 6-month-old sisters needing their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

They are from Norfolk and are believed to be part greyhound; it’s not certain what other breed they are mixed with. These two gals are very active, they absolutely love running and playing. They don’t really bark or whine too much. Paws and Claws staff recommend them being adopted separately due to their high energy levels. It’s unsure how they would be around cats, they would probably be OK around other dogs.

Lima and Chickpea are both spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations. The adoption fee is $200 each.

If other pets are in the home, a meet and greet would be required.

To watch a video of Lima and Chickpea, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

