 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Columbus Telegram is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cornerstone Insurance Group
Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Lima and Chickpea

  • 0
Lima and Chickpea

Lima, left, and Chickpea are ready for their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center. They are 6-months-old and have plenty of energy.

Lima and Chickpea are 6-month-old sisters needing their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

They are from Norfolk and are believed to be part greyhound; it’s not certain what other breed they are mixed with. These two gals are very active, they absolutely love running and playing. They don’t really bark or whine too much. Paws and Claws staff recommend them being adopted separately due to their high energy levels. It’s unsure how they would be around cats, they would probably be OK around other dogs.

Lima and Chickpea are both spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations. The adoption fee is $200 each.

If other pets are in the home, a meet and greet would be required.

To watch a video of Lima and Chickpea, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News