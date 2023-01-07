Pet of the Week

Lizzy is a very, very sweet little lady. She will soon be ready for her FUR-ever home!

Lizzy is a 6-year-old, black and white Border Collie. She was a stray brought in from outside of Columbus city limits. She is good size -- medium-sized but not too big. She is laid back and wants to please everybody. She has a good disposition and gets along with everybody.

She will be ready for adoption from Paws and Claws in a few weeks. She will have a vet check next week and will be spayed. She will be up to date on her vaccinations, tested for heart worms and will get flea and tick treated.

Her adoption fee is $75. If other pets are in the home, a meet and greet is required.

To watch a video on Lizzy, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org/.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.